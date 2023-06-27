OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $523.42 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

