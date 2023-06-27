Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $479.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

