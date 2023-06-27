Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

