Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

