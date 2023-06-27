Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Trimmed by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

