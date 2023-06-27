Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

MCD stock opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

