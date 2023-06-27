McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Decreased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

