iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.15 and its 200-day moving average is $407.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

