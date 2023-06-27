CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

