First Financial Corp IN Acquires 1,117 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ META opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.