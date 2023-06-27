Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $90,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

