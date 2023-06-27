Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $713.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

