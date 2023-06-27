Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 13,178 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $198,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The company has a market capitalization of $713.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

