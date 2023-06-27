Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

