Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,211 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

