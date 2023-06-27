Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,606 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

