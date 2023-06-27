United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.1 %

UPS stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.