Fortune 45 LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.4% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $523.42 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

