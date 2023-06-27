Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Raised by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

