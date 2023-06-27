Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $356,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.15 and its 200-day moving average is $407.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

