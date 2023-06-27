Security National Bank Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

