Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day moving average of $159.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

