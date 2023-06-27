Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $268,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.9 %

GPC opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $131.27 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $167.38.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

