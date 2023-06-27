Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 128,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 136,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

