Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

