Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $201.33 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

