Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $18.53 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 467.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

