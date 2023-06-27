OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,024 shares of company stock worth $4,926,821. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

