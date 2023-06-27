CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

