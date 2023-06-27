State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

