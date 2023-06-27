City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

