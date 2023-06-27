Czech National Bank Acquires 321 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after buying an additional 212,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

