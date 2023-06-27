State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.



