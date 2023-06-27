Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686 shares of company stock worth $137,509. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

