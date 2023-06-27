Czech National Bank Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

