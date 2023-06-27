State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,196 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WPC opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

