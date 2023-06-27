Czech National Bank Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 142.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $620.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.