International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

