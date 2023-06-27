iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

