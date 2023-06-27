iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.15 and a 200-day moving average of $407.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

