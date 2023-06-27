AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.74. The stock has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.