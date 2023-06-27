iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

