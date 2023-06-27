Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

