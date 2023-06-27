Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.72. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

