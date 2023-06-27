Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

