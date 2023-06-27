First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.