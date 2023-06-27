Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
