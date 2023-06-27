OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in General Motors by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

GM opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

