Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,907 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.