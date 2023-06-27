Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

